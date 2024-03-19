Govee’s latest smart Wi-Fi electric kettle returns to $55 all-time low ($25 off), more from $20

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Electric Kettle $54.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $25 off coupon. Down from $80, this appliance only saw one discount back in 2023 since its release in September, which brought costs down to $72. Since the start of 2024 we’ve already seen far more discounts with one in January dropping the price to $70, and two last month that saw it fall further to $60 and then to $55. Today’s deal comes in to repeat last month’s discount as a 31% markdown off the going rate that returns the price to the all-time low.

This new 0.8L model of GoveeLife’s smart electric kettles is a wonderful solution for pour-over coffee and tea, delivering intelligent functions and precision temperature control compared to basic electric kettles that are on the market. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees, and more. It comes with six preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling. Head below to read more.

More GoveeLife products seeing discounts:

And for more ways to expand your arsenal of smart appliances, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. Or learn about the smaller NutriChef Smart Indoor Smokeless Grill that that reaches temperatures ranging from 100 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and offers 7 cooking functions: grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. There’s also the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator that is still sitting at its all-time low. It provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees and can house up to 12 bottles while ensuring long-term storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle features:

5 Easy Presets & Baby Formula Mode: With the preset temperature function on the app, you can enjoy the optimal temperature of your drinks. Baby Formula Mode cools the water to a set temperature after boiling for safely heated baby formula.

Scheduled Appointments: You can make an appointment the night before to boil water tomorrow, allowing you to enjoy hot water for making coffee after waking up.

1°F Precise Temp Control: Set the temperature between 104°F and 212°F through App, allowing you to enjoy the water temperature you want with precise temperature control.

Remote Control: By connecting to Wi-Fi, you can control your gooseneck electric tea kettle to boil water whenever you need it and set it to the desired mode while you’re away from home.

Stainless Steel Material: The interior, lid, and spout are made of food-grade 304 stainless steel. Does not contain Teflon, chemical linings, or any harmful substances, allowing for a long-lasting and healthier brewing experience.

Tips for Use: Only supports 120V 60HZ voltage, connecting with 2.4GHz WiFi (No 5G support) or Bluetooth. To avoid steam burns, do not remove the warning tip stickers.

Tips for Clean:Avoid touching the inner rim with your fingers to prevent injury.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!