Score an extra S Pen for your Galaxy S24 Ultra at an all-time low of $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra S Pen for $39.99 shipped. This drops from $50 down to a new all-time low at 20% off. It’s only the third price cut we’ve seen so far, too, and comes in all three colors to mix and match with your S24 Ultra handset. We take a closer look at how the S Pen stacks up for Samsung’s latest flagship handset over in our hands-on review at 9to5Google.

Samsung may not be changing all too much about the hardware or software features on the latest S Pen, but it truly is just an embodiment of the if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it mentality. There is the new Circle to Search feature enabled by the stylus and a little help from Google, but otherwise, you’re looking at a refined S Pen that on top of letting you draw, take notes, or markup documents, can also double as a remote camera shutter.

As far as other in-house accessories go, Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 series cases are on sale for the very first time. Pricing across several styles of covers now starts from $26, delivering new all-time lows across the lot. Otherwise, you can shop all of the week’s other best discounts over in our smartphone accessories guide. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra S Pen features:

Get ready to elevate your Galaxy S24 Ultra¹ experience to a whole new level. Capture epic moments by controlling your camera shutter with a click of the S Pen and effortlessly navigate features using Air Command. Plus, say goodbye to charging hassles as your device conveniently powers up your S Pen, ensuring you’re always ready for whatever the day throws at you.

