Amazon Big Spring Sale SSD deals from $70: Crucial Gen5 14,500MB/s, Samsung, and more

It is now time to take a look at the best internal SSD deals live for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Alongside a host of options down below in various capacities and speed ranges, Amazon is now offering the Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $146.99 shipped. This model debuted last summer as one of the faster options on the market (outside of the new T705 that is) at $180 shipped and it is now at the lowest price we can find. We have seen a few short-lived offers closer to $140 over the last couple months, but today’s deal marks a notable chance to land the speedy 11,700MB/s internal solution without paying full price – the 2TB+ variants hit speeds up to 12,400MB/s. Ready to upgrade your battlestation with Gen5 NVMe M.2 specs, it also supports Microsoft DirectStorage to “elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders and reduced load times.” Hit the jump for more details and the rest of today’s internal SSD deals.

Amazon Big Spring Sale SSD deals:

All of the deals above are on 2280 standard SSD options, for folks looking to upgrade the PC handheld with the smaller 2230 mini models, check out the deals below:

Crucial T700 Gen5 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. (T700 must be installed with a heatsink and access to appropriate airflow).

