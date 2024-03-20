Keep your internet running through power outages with this CyberPower UPS at $110

By the end of the day, B&H is offering the CyberPower BL1450U Battery Back-UPS for $109.99 shipped after the $40 coupon is applied at checkout. It’s down from $150 for one of the first times in ages and is a rare chance to save. We have seen it at $10 less, but that was back over the holiday shopping season on Black Friday. Now, you can bring some extra peace of mind into your networking or desk setup at the second-best price to date.

This CyberPower UPS is the perfect option for keeping the internet and other gear running through power outages. It has five outlets on the back that tap into its battery and then another five that are surge-protected. The power supply can handle up to 810W or 1,450VA of power at max loads for around 10 minutes. But if you’re just powering a Wi-Fi router or modem, this will be able to keep things running for far longer. On the front, there’s also a USB-C port and a USB-A slot.

If you need a new Wi-Fi router, we’re currently tracking an all-time low on TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 7 Router. This affordable offering still sports the latest wireless networking standard alongside other notable features like 2.5Gb Ethernet and drops to $270. This model also only draws about 15W of power, so the UPS above should have no problem extending its use for quite some time through a power outage.

CyberPower BL1450U UPS features:

Protect your equipment in the event of a power failure with the CyberPower BL1450U Battery Back-UPS. Utilizing dual internal batteries, you can give your system enough time to properly shut down instead of becoming victim to various electrical issues that could otherwise destroy your equipment, making this ideal for professional work spaces, gaming rooms, entertainment centers, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!