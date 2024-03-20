DEWALT’s 20V MAX 1/2-inch drill/driver kit hits new $99 low ($80 off), more starting from $129

Coming in behind this morning’s Big Spring Sale discounts on Greenworks tools, Amazon is taking up to 46% off a small collection of DEWALT tool kits and accessories like the 20V MAX 1/2-inch Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $179, this kit has seen several small discounts since 2024 began, with the biggest of them only dropping costs to $153. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 45% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.

With this kit, you’ll be getting a 1/2-inch drill and impact driver that delivers 300 UWO (unit watts out) of power and a 16 position clutch with two speed settings for both fastening and drilling applications. Its motor can max out at 1,500 RPM and its XR 1.3Ah Lithium-Ion battery ensures plenty of runtime to complete the tasks at hand. It features a lightweight design, ergonomic non-slip handle, built-in LED work light, and a compact design, making it well-suited for work in small or tight spaces. Also includes charger and tool bag.

DEWALT 20V MAX 1/2-inch Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features:

Dewalt drill has compact and lightweight design that fits into tight areas.NEW 18V XR Li-Ion compact drill driver featuring XR 1.3Ah Li-Ion battery technology, Clutch Positions : 16.

High performance motor of the power drill delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability completing a wide range of applications

High speed transmission of Dewalt 20V drill delivers 2 speeds (0-450 and 1,500 rpm) for a range of fastening and drilling applications

1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck provides tight bit gripping strength

Ergonomic handle delivers comfort and control. Tool Height-6.5 inch

The charger is designed to operate on standard 120V household electrical power. Do not attempt to use it on any other voltage. This does not apply to the vehicular charger

