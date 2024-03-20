Here’s a first look at two new LEGO Star Wars Phatom Menace sets: Podrace Diorama and Droideka

These leaks are getting out of hand, now there’s two of them! Today, we’re able to share a first look at two of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets launching on May 1. Launching ahead of May the 4th and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, we can share the first images of the new LEGO Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama and buildable Droideka sets.

First up on the list is the only new LEGO Star Wars Diorama series set for 2024 – the Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama. This stacks up to set number 75380 and includes 718 pieces at the $79.99 price point. The build mainly features Anakin and Sebulba’s Podracers, which are complete with the usual black display base. There’s a 25 years of LEGO Star Wars plaque on the left as well as a printed plate with a quote reading “Remember, concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don’t think. Trust your instincts” from Qui-Gon right in the middle.

The set has a fitting tan backdrop for Tattooine and is in the micro-scale. It’s similar to the Death Star Trench Run diorama that launched a couple of years back and, similarly, doesn’t include any minifigures. It clearly uses stickers in order to add some detailing to Sebulba’s orange and black Podracers. Anakin’s Podracer looks to primarily use brick-built details.

Next up is the year’s first buildable character. Easily one of the coolest parts of The Phantom Menace for me was the introduction of the Destroyer Droids, and the LEGO Group is leaning into that by giving fans a buildable Droideka as set number 75381. It stacks up to a $59.99 price tag and includes 583 pieces. The model looks more like a static statue versus a build that can actually convert between the droid’s signature walking and rolling form – but we’ll have to wait for better photos to confirm that.

There’s a bundled display plaque showing in-universe information for the Droideka, as well as a smaller minifigure-scale version. This set also includes the same printed 25 years of LEGO Star Wars plaque.

Both of these new The Phantom Menace sets will be officially hitting store shelves on May 1. That’s right before May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day). The two builds we can actually show off today are only part of the festivities, too. There’s going to be a total of six sets, not including the gift with purchase, launching for the annual Star Wars Day action. Here’s a rundown of the whole lineup.

Grogu’s Escape 75378: $29.99 | 221 pieces

Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama 75380: $79.99 | 718 pieces

Droideka 75381: $59.99 | 583 pieces

UCS Tie Interceptor 75382: $239.99 | Unknown part count

The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz 4-pack 40676: $54.99 | Unknown part count

Commander Cody BrickHeadz 40675: $9.99 | Unknown part count

