Buckle up, Logitech’s Hall effect haptic racing wheel back to Amazon low at nearly $200 off

For all your professional PC drivers out there, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is now offering a deep deal on the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel for PC. The regularly $1,000 premium racing controller is now selling for $806.20 shipped. This is nearly $200 off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s offer marks the second-time we have seen it down at this price, which is the lowest it has ever sold for on Amazon. As you’ll know from our hands-on review (and the price), this is not for novice drivers out there. This is the flagship, top-of-the-line solution from Logitech that comes at an even more pricey list than the $650 Turtle Beach model that released recently. Head below for more details.

If you take your virtual racing seriously, then you’ll want to do the same with today’s price drop on the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. As the name suggests, this is a pro-grade controller complete with a direct drive motor capable of 11 Nm (max) of force and “low-latency response“ for the “superior control and performance needed to win.” Logitech TRUEFORCE tech translates in-game physics to your hands, including everything “from road conditions to motor vibrations,” alongside magnetic shift paddles with contactless Hall effect sensors and an onboard OLED display “that lets you configure important settings on the fly across five different racing profiles.”

Get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our feature piece right here.

For folks not quite ready to step intern $800+ virtual driver setup, check out the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel. This one is compatible with Xbox and PC and even includes a set of pedals for the much more digestible $299.99 shipped price of entry. Regularly as much as $400, there are some savings to be had on this one as well. Scope it out right here.

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel features:

Direct Drive: The motor is capable of an impressive 11 Nm (max) of force with an incredible low-latency response, for the superior control and performance needed to win

TRUEFORCE: With TRUEFORCE Technology, you can experience in-game physics precisely and almost instantly, from road conditions to motor vibrations, for unrivaled racing realism

Magnetic Shift Paddles: The magnetic gear shift paddles with contactless hall-effect sensors and separate tactile magnets accurately simulate a professional race car

Dual Clutch Paddles: Analog paddles deliver a perfect tactile response for a variety of racing functions, offering the best advantage when configured as a dual clutch setup

OLED Settings Display: This PC steering wheel has an onboard OLED display that lets you configure important settings on the fly across five different racing profiles

