Load up on Orgain plant-based protein powder and more from $10 today (Up to 41% off)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is giving folks a chance to load up on organic, plant-based Orgain protein powder to keep those new year resolutions rolling through the spring and beyond. There are a couple pages here of options ranging from multi-vitamins and kid’s supplements to a series of different flavors of the brand’s popular organic protein powders starting from just over $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re a fan of the plant-based protein solutions, you’ll want to dive into this sale while the price is right on some of the more popular options in the product category. Hit the jump for some top picks. 

Amazon Big Spring Sale Orgain deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Orgain protein sale right here. And then head straight over to our Amazon Big Spring Sale hub. This is the place where all of the most notable deals will land in one place for your money-saving pleasure over the next several days as we push through Amazon’s new March sale event. You’ll find everything from tech and home goods to charging gear and environmentally-friendly yard gear to keep things today as the weather changes. 

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder features:

  • Includes 1 (2.03 pound) Orgain organic plant based vanilla bean protein powder
  • 21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 2 grams of organic dietary fiber, low net carbs, 0 grams of added sugar, 150 calories per serving
  • USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, non GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients
  • Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost
  • Ideal for healthy, on the go nutrition for men, women, and kids. These are great for meal replacement, smoothie boosters, muscle recovery, and pre or post workouts

