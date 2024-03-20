Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its 7.6-inch folding screen hit $1,440 (Second-best, Save $360)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,439.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $1,800 going rate and marking the second-best price we’ve seen. It’s $360 off and comes within $40 of the all-time low set over Black Friday. Today’s offer is $60 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen in nearly 4 months. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while slimming down the overall thickness.

But there’s more competition in the foldable space these days than just the latest from Samsung. The new OnePlus Open is a more recent handset that tosses its hat into the ring with much of the same design that folds open like a book. It has a 7.82-inch display on the inside and a 6.31-inch outer screen that both come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. If you’re more of a OnePlus fan and would rather bring home its first-ever folding smartphone, you can also save right now with a $200 discount down to $1,500.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

