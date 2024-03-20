Traeger Grills and Louisville Slugger knock this limited-edition wood pellet collab out of the park

Baseball fans who love to smoke their meals on Traeger wood-pellet grills, you are going to love this announcement! Traeger is proudly announcing a unique partnership with Louisville Slugger, the official bat of Major League Baseball, with the release of limited-edition Traeger Louisville Slugger Pellets just in time for the very first games of the 2024 season. These limited-edition maple pellets are crafted from the same maple hardwood that is used to create the iconic bats from Louisville Slugger. This partnership brings together barbecue enthusiasts and baseball fans to pay homage to baseball’s history and the togetherness that a classic tailgate barbeque at the ballpark provides.

“Wood isn’t just the fuel; it’s the secret ingredient. Traeger has dedicated over 30 years to perfecting the art of hardwood pellets. We’re bringing the same maple wood professional baseball players utilize at the plate to the plates in backyard cookouts,” said Jeremy Andrus, Traeger Grills CEO. “Partnering with Louisville Slugger, a brand ingrained in the fabric of baseball for over a hundred years, was a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to bring this unique product to the Traegerhood.”

Louisville Slugger bats are crafted from maple wood found in the forests of New York and Pennsylvania; both states have exceptional tree-growing climates, which produce the perfect materials for constructing these historic bats. Through this collaboration, Traeger is utilizing the byproduct of the bat manufacturing process by repurposing any leftover wood pieces and transforming them into pellets for Traeger’s lineup of grills – breathing new life into materials that would otherwise be discarded.

Today’s news couldn’t come at a better time, either. The start to the 2024 MLB season is taking a fun approach by having the Dodgers face off against the Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

“Louisville Slugger has a storied history in baseball, and Traeger Grills shares our commitment to quality and tradition,” says Jennette Rauch, Senior Director of Global Marketing at Louisville Slugger. “Our maple hardwood, trusted by baseball legends, now adds a distinctive flavor to Traeger’s premium pellets. It’s a winning combination that brings the spirit of the game to every backyard barbecue.”

The Limited-Edition Traeger Louisville Slugger Pellets are available now

The Traeger Louisville Slugger Pellets will infuse your food with sweet smoke flavor and can be used with a variety of dishes, including chicken, pork, beef, lamb, vegetables, and baked goods. Priced at $27.99 for an 18lb bag, these pellets are now available at key retailers and Traeger.com. They are made in the USA, all-natural, burn clean, contain no binders, and are low ash. I’m not sure how long this historic collaboration will last, but I have a feeling that these pellets could become a favorite amongst grill masters, chefs, baseball enthusiasts, or anyone who loves to switch up their smoking game. Both Traeger and Louisville Slugger lead the pack in their specific markets, and this collaboration is going to be a fun one to follow; I know I will be.

