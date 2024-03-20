Save over $580 on watches from Tissot, Citizen Star Wars, Timex, and more starting at $13

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is now offering a sizable collection of price drops on timepieces from Citizen, Tissot, timex, and more. The deals start from just $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and offer hundreds of dollars in savings in some cases. One highlight is offering as much as 65% off the Citizen Men’s Star Wars Vintage Ana-Digi (pictured above) starting at $165.63 shipped, down from the regular up to $475 price tag. The most notable model comes by way of the deal on the Star Wars Millennium Falcon edition, complete with a 1980s-inspired design and a range of onboard complications – digital time, day, date, and temperature. Scope everything out down below. 

Amazon Big Spring Sale watch deals:

Tissot Mens PRX Automatic Chronograph

  • Case Size: 42.00 mm, Band Width: 13, Case Thickness: 14.54 mm
  • Automatic movement, 316L stainless steel case, Index dial type, Date
  • Stainless steel strap/bracelet, interchangeable quick release bracelet,butterfly clasp with push-buttons closure
  • Water-resistant up to a pressure of 10 bar (100 m / 330 ft)
  • 2 Year International Warranty

