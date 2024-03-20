Save over $580 on watches from Tissot, Citizen Star Wars, Timex, and more starting at $13

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is now offering a sizable collection of price drops on timepieces from Citizen, Tissot, timex, and more. The deals start from just $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and offer hundreds of dollars in savings in some cases. One highlight is offering as much as 65% off the Citizen Men’s Star Wars Vintage Ana-Digi (pictured above) starting at $165.63 shipped, down from the regular up to $475 price tag. The most notable model comes by way of the deal on the Star Wars Millennium Falcon edition, complete with a 1980s-inspired design and a range of onboard complications – digital time, day, date, and temperature. Scope everything out down below.
Amazon Big Spring Sale watch deals:
- Citizen Men’s Star Wars Vintage Ana-Digi $165 (Reg. $400+)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Promaster Air Skyhawk $267 (Reg.$390+)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Promaster Air Nighthawk $251 (Reg. $284+)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Sport Luxury $442 (Reg. $795)
- Plus even more Citizen watches from $112
- Tissot Mens PRX Automatic Chronograph $1,430 (Reg. $1,895)
- Tissot Tissot Chrono XL Blue $226 (Reg. $395)
- Tissot Mens Chrono XL Green $156 (Reg. $180+)
- Tissot Seastar 1000 Automatic $481 (Reg. $750)
- Timex x Mossy Oak Expedition Scout 43 $41 (Reg. $68)
- Timex Men’s Easy Reader $33 (Reg. $38+)
Tissot Mens PRX Automatic Chronograph
- Case Size: 42.00 mm, Band Width: 13, Case Thickness: 14.54 mm
- Automatic movement, 316L stainless steel case, Index dial type, Date
- Stainless steel strap/bracelet, interchangeable quick release bracelet,butterfly clasp with push-buttons closure
- Water-resistant up to a pressure of 10 bar (100 m / 330 ft)
- 2 Year International Warranty
