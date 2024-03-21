Big Spring Ring deals up to 44% off smart cams, video doorbells, and more from $40

As part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, we are now tracking some solid price drops across the Ring smart home lineup at up to 44% off. One standout here has the latest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus down at $119.99 shipped. This model launched at 2023 and carries a regular price tag at $180. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the Battery Doorbell Plus since release, landing on par with last year’s Black Friday offer. It also comes in at $110 under the price of the brand new Pro model that debuted earlier this year. Check all of the details on the all-new pro here, and head below for the rest of the Amazon Ring Big Spring Sale deals.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus delivers a rechargeable battery-powered setup with all of the hardware needed for the wireless installation. It provides a host of smart features even without the add-on subscription, with Head-to-Toe HD+ live feeds of your front porch sent directly to your smart device. It also supports motion detection, color night vision, and the ability to pair the doorbell with your Alexa-enabled devices for two-way.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale Ring deals:

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus features:

See more of who’s there – Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door.

Stay in the know even at night – Enjoy motion detection, privacy zones and see who stops by at night with Color Night Vision.

Get important alerts – Know when a package is delivered with Package Alerts, an exclusive Ring Protect subscription feature (sold separately) that notifies you when your package is detected within a specified zone.

Convenient power – Powered by a Quick Release Battery Pack for quick and easy recharging.

Easy install – Easily setup by connecting your Battery Doorbell Plus to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.

Additional protection – With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review stored videos for up to 180 days (photos for 7 days), and share videos.

