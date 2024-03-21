Garmin’s premium Index S2 Apple Health smart scale is now 20% off at $120

Amazon now offers the Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale for $119.99 shipped. This drops from the usual $150 price tag for the first time this year. It saves you 20% and is the lowest since back in December when it was closer to $100. This isn’t going to be the most affordable smart scale around, but it will provide more data than most of the competition.

The Garmin Index S2 arrives as a more premium take on smart scales with the ability to measure far more than just weight. It can plot your weight over time alongside body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle mass, and much for to get a better idea of how your body is responding to workouts, diet changes, and just daily life. It pairs to your smartphone as well as Apple Health over Wi-Fi and allows you to track up to 16 users – so the whole family can monitor progress.

If you’re looking for something that’s more affordable, this Anker smart scale will do the trick. It’s also on sale for just half the cost of the Garmin model above, dropping down to $60 following a 33% discount. It’ll still bring data into Apple Health, but isn’t quite as robust of a solution.

Garmin Index S2 smart scale features:

Get a more holistic view of your health using the Index S2 smart scale. Track your progress toward your goals with accurate measurements for weight, weight trend, body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle mass and more. Seamlessly sync with your Garmin Connect account via Wi-Fi connectivity to see your data, get trend graphs, view multiple daily weights and more alongside your other wellness information (requires the Garmin Connect app downloaded to a compatible smartphone).

