Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner hits new all-time $98 low (Reg. $150)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is offering the Hoover CleanSlate Plus Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner for $97.99 shipped. Down from a $150 price tag, it saw numerous discounts throughout $2023 – and has already seen four in the new year – with the biggest of them dropping costs to the former $99 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $1 to etch out a new all-time low.

If you have pets, it’s likely they’ve had the occasional (or regular) accident around the home. This portable spot cleaner was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, wine, pet urine or excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a high capacity tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. It comes with a 7-inch wide tool for broader coverage during cleaning, as well as a tight spot tool for those harder to maneuver angles and areas.

More Hoover Big Spring Sale discounts:

Be sure to also check out the other Big Spring Sale deals on vacuum brands like Dyson, which is currently seeing up to 39% off discounts. There’s also roborock’s stick and robotic vacuums and mops that are now up to 47% off. You can head over to our Big Spring Sale hub to browse through the rest of the event’s deals. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Features:

POWERFUL SUCTION: Powerful suction for life size spots & stains.Care Instructions: ‎Hand Wash

TOOLS FOR EVERY MESS: Tools for every mess with the 7” WidePath Tool and TightSpot Tool

PERMANENT STAIN REMOVAL: Permanently remove tough pet stains and spots* with the included Oxy Concentrate

QUICK & PORTABLE: Quickly remove spills when they happen

TYPES OF MESSES: Clean tough messes like mud, wine, pet messes and more from carpets and upholstery

HOSE RINSE: Easy to clean, the Hose Rinse Tool flushes the machine with water to remove any left behind dirt & debris

DUAL TANKS: The Dual Tank System has 40 oz clean solution capacity so you can clean farther while clean water and dirty water stay separate

