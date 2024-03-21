Control built-in lighting with Siri: TP-Link Matter, HomeKit, Assistant smart switches from $12

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is offering up to 43% off a range of TP-Link smart light switches, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter models. One highlight offer features the 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Light Switches down at $47.99 shipped. This one originally released back in the fall as some of the latest Matter-ready switch solutions from there brand withs he 3-pack carrying a regular price of $70. Now up to 31% off, this is matching out previous mention for one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet at $16 per switch – the single Kasa Matter smart switches are selling for $20 Prime shipped right now. Head below for more.

With Matter support in tow, these TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switches deliver multi-platform compatibility and integration to your built-in lighting. Once installed, they will deliver Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant voice control alongside remote action via the smartphone app – scheduling, timers, and the brand’s away mode “to randomly switch on and off to trick potential intruders” are also in place here.

If you’re not into the Matter game or would just prefer to stick with the brand’s more affordable options, there are plenty more on sale in theAmazon spring event. With deals starting from $12 Prime shipped, you’ll find a range of other smart switches from the brand waiting on this landing page.

Swing by our smart home hub for even more deals, including our favorite indoor HomeKit camera, the Big Spring Ring deals up to 44% off, this offer onAugust’s 4th Gen HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock, and much more.

TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Light Switch features:

Matter unifies your smart home, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Even offline, devices operate smoothly via LAN control. With the Multi-Admin feature, control your devices from various systems simultaneously. Simplify and streamline your smart home with Matter. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room. Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa App, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!