Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases start from $38: Slim S Pen at $47 (Reg. $100), more

Amazon is now discounting four different official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases. A favorite of the batch has a new all-time low on the Slim S Pen Cover at $47.26 shipped. This is down from the usual $100 price tag and marks a new all-time low. It’s 53% off and well below our previous mention from February at $80. We previously noted just how far these cases went to fix the S Pen storage on the new Z Fold 5, and we break that down further below the jump.

These official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases outfit your Galaxy handset with an eco-conscious silicone exterior made of 15% post-consumer recycled material that adds a bit of extra grip and protection to your foldable. But the real reason you’re going to want the case is that each one has a built-in S Pen slot, allowing you to more reliably carry around your stylus. There are three fun colors available, including Icy Blue, Sand, and Graphite, each of which pairs with an S Pen in a complementing color.

Alongside the S Pen cover, we also are tracking some deals on three other styles. While the savings aren’t quite as steep as our favorite accessory from the sale, the other cases are at least also down to a new all-time lows.

All of the Z Fold 5 cases on sale:

Alongside the cases today, we’re also tracking one of the best prices to date on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 itself. This drops the folding smartphone with 7.6-inch screen down to its second-best price yet at $1,440. That’s $360 off and the best we’ve seen since Black Friday.

Samsung Slim S Pen Case features:

The Slim S Pen Case features a built-in S Pen slot that allows you to carry your pen while maintaining your phone’s slim profile. With vibrant color options, the phone case is a stylish solution to store your S Pen without adding extra bulk. The case also contains eco-conscious material — providing protection with a purpose. The new, built-in S Pen is ready to use at the push of a button, so you can quickly write and sketch with amazing precision; When it’s time to store it just slide it back into place with a click

