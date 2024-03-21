Samsung’s original Odyssey Ark 55-inch mini-LED monitor now $1,400 (Save $1,300)

Through the end of the day, B&H offers the original Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,399.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low that drops from its original $3,500 price tag and the $2,700 going rate that we’ve been seeing since the newer second generation model launched last fall. It hasn’t been in stock for months at this point, making today’s all-time low discount even rarer. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor series to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel and some other features that we explore below.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor comes centered around a curved 55-inch mini-LED panel. It has a 4K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate to go alongside a rotating design that can switch between immersive landscape views and vertical orientations. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with four HDMI ports, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers.

Also on sale today is the second-generation version. It’s not as low as the original at $1,999.99 via Samsung, but it will bring you some upgraded features at $1,000 off the usual $3,000 price tag. New this time around though is its multi-view features. There’s the same amount of inputs as before, but now you can leverage all 55 inches of screen real estate towards showing off more than one source.

It can do more than just showing those different inputs, too. Samsung also employs a built-in KVM that lets you actually control multiple systems from the same input. This function only works with multiple PCs, excluding consoles from the fun. Plus, the Samsung Gaming Hub feature is baked in for access streaming services, cloud gaming titles, and more right from the monitor.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor deals:

The display that overwhelms your senses with its 1000R curvature that wraps around your field of vision for maximum immersion. There’s no better monitor to upgrade your gaming setup than the Odyssey Ark. Ark’s 165Hz refresh rate virtually eliminates lag for ultra-smooth action; Identify enemies with the help of a 1ms response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames with minimized ghosting

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!