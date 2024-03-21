Land an 8-qt. steel air fryer at one of the best prices anywhere, now $60 for today only ($80 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering one of its particularly notable deals for folks looking to upgrade or refresh their countertop air fryer. You can now land the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer starting from $59.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $140 at Best Buy and is now seeing a sizable price drop at up to $80 off. While we have seen more affordable air fryers in Best Buy’s Daily Deals over the last couple weeks, today we are getting a large 8-quart model at one of the lowest prices you’ll find anywhere from a brand we feature on a regular basis – the next best option we can find is the Amazon Big Spring Sale deal on this Bella 8-quart model at $67.99, down from the regular $80. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at large-capacity 8-quart air fryer here – it can support more than enough food for the whole family with enough space for up 6.5-pounds of ingredients. The 1,700W of power is joined by nine preset cooking modes for one-touch meals, including French fries, shrimp, roast, chicken, fish, steak, cheese melts, or bacon, by way of the digital touchscreen. All of this is housed with a stainless steel form-factor alongside a dishwasher-safe and removable non-stick basket and crisping tray.

Be sure to check out the new Signature Petal Braiser from Le Creuset, and then dive into our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen and cooking gear. Some highlights include the Café Bellissimo smart semi-automatic espresso machine as well as Keurig brewers, K-cups, more from $13 as part of the ongoing Big Spring Sale event at Amazon – our master deal hub has everything else.

Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once. This air fryer makes life easier with its separate buttons for time and temperature. With an extended time range up to 60 minutes and a wide temperature range from 180°F-400°F, you can customize your own time and temperature and cook food without the fuss of deep-frying. Its highly durable stainless steel design as well as its compact and circular shape allows for easy storage, ideal for families with big appetites and limited counter space.

