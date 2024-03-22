Android game and app deals: Snake Core, Residual, Sir Questionnaire, and more

Friday afternoon’s Google Play Android game and app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. Joining today’s software offers, we are also tracking deals on Pixel 7 Pro as well as the ASUS Chromebox 5, and the Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include Snake Core, Residual, Sir Questionnaire, Choice of Life: Middle Ages, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Snake Core is an Arcade game combining the gameplay mechanics of a classic Snake but twisting and turning the setting and variation into an inter-galactic war against an alien threat !

Command your army of different soldier units as they attack aliens, take out bombs, retrieve soldiers, defend key locations, and hunt down big Snake like creatures. The game plays in different game-modes, with a multi-route map that allows the player to decide the best route to the Alien Overlord.

Upgrade your soldiers, with new units and new skills. Upgrade defense systems and use power-ups to survive the intergalactic war.