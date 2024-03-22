Android game and app deals: Snake Core, Residual, Sir Questionnaire, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Snake Core

Friday afternoon’s Google Play Android game and app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. Joining today’s software offers, we are also tracking deals on Pixel 7 Pro as well as the ASUS Chromebox 5, and the Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include Snake Core, Residual, Sir Questionnaire, Choice of Life: Middle Ages, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Snake Core features:

Snake Core is an Arcade game combining the gameplay mechanics of a classic Snake but twisting and turning the setting and variation into an inter-galactic war against an alien threat !

Command your army of different soldier units as they attack aliens, take out bombs, retrieve soldiers, defend key locations, and hunt down big Snake like creatures. The game plays in different game-modes, with a multi-route map that allows the player to decide the best route to the Alien Overlord.

Upgrade your soldiers, with new units and new skills. Upgrade defense systems and use power-ups to survive the intergalactic war.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Baseus’ regularly $170 6-port 48,000mAh portable USB-...
Hands-on: Should you buy a Qi2 or MagSafe charger for i...
Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket now available for $6...
adidas Five Ten Freerider Mountain Bike shoes now 50% o...
Nomad’s titanium and stainless steel Apple Watch ...
Swatch and Omega take a lunar leap with upcoming Snoopy...
Seagate’s official Starfield SE Game Drives back ...
Turn your iPhone 15 into a StandBy display with Belkin&...
Load more...
Show More Comments