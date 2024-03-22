Anova’s Precision Port handheld vacuum sealer hits new $19 low (Reg. $49) in flash sale

Anova is having a flash sale on its Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer for $18.99 shipped. Down from its usual $49, this device has seen a fair share of discounts over the last year, with most of them coming from the Amazon storefront – the biggest of which has been a drop to $37. Outside of Amazon, Anova has also offered discounts, albeit during major holiday sales and in short-lived flash sales. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 61% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low – $5 under the Amazon all-time low from 2022 that has held the mantle up until this sale.

If you’ve been developing your kitchen skills recently, this compact and cordless device is here to take your sous vide game to the next level. Alongside actual cooking, vacuum sealing is also a great way to extend the shelf-life of most foods, especially perishables like meats, vegetables, cheeses, grains, coffee, and more. Using the device is as easy as it is small, simply line up the valve on the bag, apply pressure, and voilà – you’ll be saving money alongside the food’s freshness. It is USB-rechargeable with a battery that allows for 150 seals off a single charge, and with the included vacuum bags, you’ll have all you need to start keeping your food fresher for longer.

Amazon has launched a Big Spring Sale through March 25, bringing all sorts of kitchen appliances. Cuisinart is currently seeing up to 32% off discounts on its appliances, like the 3-quart Electric Fondue Pot that has eight different temperature settings and comes with plenty of forks for your next gathering. There’s also the deals on GE appliances like the elegant Café Bellissimo Semi Automatic Espresso Machine and Milk Frother. You’ll also find a bunch of deals on wood pellet grills and smokers, like the Z Grills 550B2 or the King Chii Pro 02 that is being offered by Walmart. Head over to our Big Spring Sale hub to browse through the rest of the event’s deals through March 25. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

The compact and cordless Anova Precision Port™ Handheld Vacuum Sealer is an ideal sealing solution for sous vide, food storage, or prepping meals. The integrated Precision™ Port suction valve works to securely seal Anova brand vacuum bags and accessories with an Anova Precision Port™ airway. We’ve even included 10 Anova Precision Port™ Vacuum Bags to start you off. They’re durable and resealable.

