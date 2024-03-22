Z Grills’ 550B2 wood pellet grill and smoker offers 8-in-1 functionality at $319 (Reg. $399)

Amazon is offering the Z Grills 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $319.20 shipped. Regularly $399, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023 and into the new year, however, most of them have been much smaller, with the biggest dropping costs down to $349 during Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $80 off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $14 above the all-time low. This updated grill and smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal, providing 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill). Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time temperature display and pre-settable temperatures, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate making it ideal for beginners.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above grill, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $19 to $20, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend. And to better protect your new grill, you can also find the Z GRILLS 54-inch Pellet Grill Cover for $45, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon.

And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill that just hit a new all-time low, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

Z Grills 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

BETTER THAN GAS or OTHER GRILLS– There just isn’t an easier way to get flavor of wood smoked food than with a pellet grill. Try it, you’ll taste the difference from GAS or Charcoal grill.

EASIER THAN YOU THOUGHT– ZGRILLS 550B2 pellet grill will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. No labor-intensive start-up. No babysitting the grill. Super easy cooking even for beginners.

SMARTER THAN YOU THOUGHT– Auto temperature controller, Hopper Clean-out, Pellet View Window, our pellet grill will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. Super easy cooking for beginners.

8-IN-1 VERSATILITY– Bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, and char-grill. Empower you to experiment with various cooking techniques to create delicious meals that cater to your taste preferences.

BUILT TO LAST– Sturdy steel construction with high-temperature powder coat finish makes the pellet grill long-lasting, bringing you years of ultimate wood-fired grilling experience.

