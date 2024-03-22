Cuisinart’s 3-quart electric Fondue pot falls to $59 during Big Spring Sale, more from $30

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 32% off a collection of Cuisinart kitchen appliances like toaster ovens, food processors, electric kettles, ice cream makers and more. A standout amongst the bunch is the Cuisinart 3-quart Fondue Pot for $59.06 shipped. Normally fetching $80, it slowly trickled down in price through Black Friday sales where it hit its $57 low, before promptly reversing back up in price through the end of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate and landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low from Black Friday. Whether you want to enjoy deliciously melted chocolate, cheese, broth, or more – this 1,000W appliance has you covered. It sports a 3-quart stainless steel bowl with a nonstick interior for easier cleanup, as well as an adjustable temperature probe that has eight settings to cover a wide range of recipes. Along with the bowl, base, and probe, you’ll also receive eight fondue forks and a fork ring to keep them from sliding down into your melted treat.

More Cuisinart Big Spring Sale discounts:

Be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven that reach temperatures between 350 degrees to 700 degrees, and cooks a 12-inch pizza in a matter of minutes. It comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more. You can also check out the ongoing deal for the Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill that has a 9,000 BTU burner and a 154-square inch cooking surface for your outdoor adventures. Head over to our Big Spring Sale hub to browse through the rest of the event’s deals through March 25. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Cuisinart 3-quart Fondue Pot features:

FUNCTIONAL: This 3-quart capacity 1000-watt electric fondue set is suitable for chocolate, cheese, broth and or oil

EASY CLEANUP: Nonstick interior and dishwasher safe makes this product easy to clean up

MUST-HAVE FEATURES: Adjustable temperature probe with eight settings for a wide range of recipes and stainless steel fork ring

INCLUDES: The Cuisinart elegant brushed stainless Fondue set includes a base, bowl, temperature probe, 8-fondue forks, and fork rack for the full fondue experience – also includes instruction and recipe booklet with lots of fondue options

LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY: Refer to user manual for troubleshooting steps and questions surrounding warranty policies – this product is BPA free

Electric fondue set suitable for chocolate, cheese, broth or oil

Includes base, bowl, temperature probe, 8 fondue forks, and fork rack

Elegant, brushed stainless-steel 3-quart bowl with nonstick interior

Removable temperature control is adjustable for wide range of recipes

Product Built to North American Electrical Standards

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!