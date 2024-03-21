Pack up Cuisinart’s picnic-style gas grill for your spring adventures at $141.50 (Reg. up to $200)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now looking to ready you for spring picnics, summer camping, and upcoming tailgating action with a solid deal on the Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill. Regularly $200 directly from Cuisinart, you can now score one at Amazon for $141.59 shipped. Nearly 30% off the MSRP, this is within $8 of the Amazon all-time low and last year’s Black Friday offer as well. This model delivers a 9,000 BTU burner and a 154-square inch cooking surface to your outdoor adventures this year alongside compatibility with your standard 1-pound propane tank. The stacked design, wooden top (it doubles as a chopping board), and handle makes it easy to pack up in the trunk and lug to your destination too – the whole thing weighs about 20 pounds. Head below for more details.

Now, if you’re not impressed with the picnic-style vibes on the model above, there are more affordable Cuisinart portable grills out there. If you don’t mind going with a charcoal solution over the more modern design and gas setup from the model above, this Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill sells on Amazon for $27 shipped.

Be sure to scope out the new Traeger Grills xLouisville Slugger limited-edition wood pellet collab, and then check out some of the other grill/smoker deals we are tracking below:

NutriChef’s new smart indoor smokeless grill at $160

KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 wood pellet smoker and grill falls to $266

‘World’s first’ smart indoor smoker from GE at $850

Ninja’s 7-in-1 indoor grill cooker at $180 (Reg. $350)

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill features:

154-square-inches of porcelain enameled cast-iron grates give you a spacious cooking surface is able accommodate lots of food at one time while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently. Features a high grade stainless steel 9,000 BTU burner and twist to start electric ignition to give you the ultimate temperature control. The grill measures 16.25 x 13 x 10.75 inches and with stand. The grill weighs only 20 lbs., making it easy for transport and ideal for decks, patios and balconies, camping, tailgating and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!