Pack up Cuisinart’s picnic-style gas grill for your spring adventures at $141.50 (Reg. up to $200)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinartBig Spring Sale
Reg. $200 $141.50

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now looking to ready you for spring picnics, summer camping, and upcoming tailgating action with a solid deal on the Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill. Regularly $200 directly from Cuisinart, you can now score one at Amazon for $141.59 shipped. Nearly 30% off the MSRP, this is within $8 of the Amazon all-time low and last year’s Black Friday offer as well. This model delivers a 9,000 BTU burner and a 154-square inch cooking surface to your outdoor adventures this year alongside compatibility with your standard 1-pound propane tank. The stacked design, wooden top (it doubles as a chopping board), and handle makes it easy to pack up in the trunk and lug to your destination too – the whole thing weighs about 20 pounds. Head below for more details. 

Now, if you’re not impressed with the picnic-style vibes on the model above, there are more affordable Cuisinart portable grills out there. If you don’t mind going with a charcoal solution over the more modern design and gas setup from the model above, this Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill sells on Amazon for $27 shipped

Be sure to scope out the new Traeger Grills xLouisville Slugger limited-edition wood pellet collab, and then check out some of the other grill/smoker deals we are tracking below:

  • NutriChef’s new smart indoor smokeless grill at $160
  • KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 wood pellet smoker and grill falls to $266
  • ‘World’s first’ smart indoor smoker from GE at $850
  • Ninja’s 7-in-1 indoor grill cooker at $180 (Reg. $350)

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill features:

154-square-inches of porcelain enameled cast-iron grates give you a spacious cooking surface is able accommodate lots of food at one time while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently. Features a high grade stainless steel 9,000 BTU burner and twist to start electric ignition to give you the ultimate temperature control.  The grill measures 16.25 x 13 x 10.75 inches and with stand. The grill weighs only 20 lbs., making it easy for transport and ideal for decks, patios and balconies, camping, tailgating and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart Big Spring Sale

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score KeySmart’s Apple Find My SmartCard tracker ...
Save up to 47% on roborock robotic vacuums, stick vacs,...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now even more affordable at $...
Peloton launches Big Spring Sale on Amazon: Peloton Gui...
Samsung’s original Odyssey Ark 55-inch mini-LED m...
Android game and app deals: Space Grunts 1 and 2, Stard...
Garmin’s premium Index S2 Apple Health smart scal...
Land an 8-qt. steel air fryer at one of the best prices...
Load more...
Show More Comments