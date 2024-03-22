Hasbro reveals new transparent Holocomm Darth Vader with light-up display base, pre-order now

Hasbro is showing off a brand new take on everyone’s favorite Sith lord today with the reveal of the new Holocomm Darth Vader figure. Complete with a light-up display base that fully sells the hologram design of the figure, you can now pre-order the latest Black Series release before it launches this fall.

This new release may be an entry into Hasbro’s The Black Series collection, but it’s far from your typical release. And really, just one look at this new Holocomm Darth Vader should give that away. Instead of trying to fully capture the Sith’s likeness with a detailed paint job that’s as authentic to the films, this figure is fully transparent. The whole point is to give him the look of being a hologram.

Vader also comes with a light blue cape that sells the aesthetic even more.

Aside from the holographic take on the character, this doesn’t stray too far away from what you’d expect from any other Black Series figure. It stands 6 inches tall and has the same levels of articulation as previous releases into the lineup.

Alongside the transparent figure, Hasbro is really leaning into the holographic look of the figure by including a light-up holopuck. It’s just a little display stand that is themed around being one of the hologram displays in the Star Wars universe, but it actually works by lighting up the figure. It’s such a fun take on what is already a very unique figure. How well it will sell the hologram look remains to be scene. Still, this is a very cool premise.

You can now pre-order the new Holocomm Darth Vader ahead of its launch later this fall. The new Black Series figure is exclusive to Amazon and will be shipping on October 1, 2024. It retails for $27.99. Today’s pre-order also comes backed by Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee – so if there’s a sale at any point between now and the release date, you’ll automatically get the lowest price.

