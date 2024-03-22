Sonos Era 100 AirPlay 2 speakers now come in a 2-pack for $410 (Reg. $498)

Rikka Altland -
wootSonos
$498 value $410
Sonos Black Friday

Woot is now offering two of the new Sonos Era 100 AirPlay 2 Speakers for $409.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This discounts a pair of white speakers down from their combined $498 value. You’d typically pay $249 for each of the speakers, and now today’s offer saves you $88. We have only seen them on sale individually once before, on Black Friday, at $12 below the value of today’s sale. Head below for more.

The new Sonos Era 100 arrives as its entry-level speaker. But there really is hardly anything about this release that can be considered basic. It features a pair of internal tweeters to go alongside three class-D amplifiers, all of which enables stereo playback from just a single one of these Era 100 speakers. These each have all of the expected Sonos smart tech, like AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Trueplay tuning. We fully break down the whole experience over at 9to5Mac.

Today’s discount is also a notable way to bring two of the best satellite speakers around to your home theater setup. It’s also great for just expanding your whole-home audio kit, or taking advantage of more room-filling stereo playback.

If you’re looking to take a first step into the world of Sonos, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker – or even as an entry into the Sonos ecosystem. It’s also now on sale for $359 alongside a collection of other Sonos speakers.

Sonos Era 100 features:

The compact and humidity-resistant Era 100 lets you enjoy the convenience and sound quality that made Sonos famous, in just about any room you’d like. This next-gen speaker offers some exciting upgrades over its predecessor, the Sonos One. These include built-in Bluetooth for even more listening flexibility and a 47% faster processor for improved stereo separation and detail. And its mid-woofer is 25% larger, giving it stronger, richer bass. Use one Era 100 by itself, or pair two together for an even bigger, more spacious sound.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Sonos

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off site...
NIU KQi3 Max foldable electric scooter falls to $760 (R...
Pokémon’s new Temporal Forces TCG expansion sees lau...
Today’s best iOS app deals: FurryFury Smash &...
Today’s best game deals: Prince of Persia Lost Cr...
Bring home a Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Maker at $122 (R...
Apple’s official iPhone 15 silicone cases start f...
Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse brings ergonomics to...
Load more...
Show More Comments