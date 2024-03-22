Sonos Era 100 AirPlay 2 speakers now come in a 2-pack for $410 (Reg. $498)

Woot is now offering two of the new Sonos Era 100 AirPlay 2 Speakers for $409.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This discounts a pair of white speakers down from their combined $498 value. You’d typically pay $249 for each of the speakers, and now today’s offer saves you $88. We have only seen them on sale individually once before, on Black Friday, at $12 below the value of today’s sale. Head below for more.

The new Sonos Era 100 arrives as its entry-level speaker. But there really is hardly anything about this release that can be considered basic. It features a pair of internal tweeters to go alongside three class-D amplifiers, all of which enables stereo playback from just a single one of these Era 100 speakers. These each have all of the expected Sonos smart tech, like AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Trueplay tuning. We fully break down the whole experience over at 9to5Mac.

Today’s discount is also a notable way to bring two of the best satellite speakers around to your home theater setup. It’s also great for just expanding your whole-home audio kit, or taking advantage of more room-filling stereo playback.

If you’re looking to take a first step into the world of Sonos, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker – or even as an entry into the Sonos ecosystem. It’s also now on sale for $359 alongside a collection of other Sonos speakers.

Sonos Era 100 features:

The compact and humidity-resistant Era 100 lets you enjoy the convenience and sound quality that made Sonos famous, in just about any room you’d like. This next-gen speaker offers some exciting upgrades over its predecessor, the Sonos One. These include built-in Bluetooth for even more listening flexibility and a 47% faster processor for improved stereo separation and detail. And its mid-woofer is 25% larger, giving it stronger, richer bass. Use one Era 100 by itself, or pair two together for an even bigger, more spacious sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!