Bring leather accenting to your iPhone 15 with Apple’s original MagSafe Wallet at $25

Woot is now discounting Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet down to $24.99 after code APPLEBITE has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 fee applies. This is down from the original $59 price tag and marks the best price in almost a year. We last saw the accessory down at $27 back over the holiday shopping season last November. Now, it’s down to near-all-time low pricing in both Saddle Brown and California Poppy colors.

While not the latest model with Find My integration, nor the infamous FineWoven style, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 15, as well as 14, 13, and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

At just $25, the lead deal really is one of the best options out there for applying the wallet features to your iPhone 15 series handset. We’d normally recommend the CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet we previously took a hands-on look at in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. But even with the more environmentally-friendly faux leather build, there’s just no beating the value of an official Apple accessory for as low as today’s sale.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

