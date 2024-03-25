Eve Room tracks temperature, humidity, and VOCs with Thread at $80, Eve Weather hits $60

Amazon is now offering the latest Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $79.95 shipped. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon found on the listing page to lock-in the savings. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at $20 in savings as well as the third-best discount to date. It’s within $10 of the all-time low, and has been beaten just a couple of times earlier in the year. Eve helps you bring some added stats to your smart home for setting automations or just monitoring conditions yourself. It has an aluminum frame design that on top of packing in Thread and Bluetooth connectivity, rocks an E ink display to show all of the temperature and humidity readings, on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle levels. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info. Head below for more.

If you can live without the VOC tracking found on the Eve Room above, there’s also the company’s other weather station. Fittingly named the Eve Weather, this sensor expands your HomeKit setup with much of the same Bluetooth and Thread connectivity. It’s down to $59.96 from the usual $70 price tag after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon to take 20% off and lands at the best price this fall. You’ll find much of the same aluminum-wrapped frame as above, just with a focus on temperature, humidity, and Barometric pressure readings.

If you can live without having Siri support baked into your latest smart home upgrade, Amazon’s own Smart Air Quality Sensor is also on sale right now. This ongoing discount takes the price from its usual $70 MSRP down to $55, delivering much of the same air quality tracking tech as the lead deal. It ditches the more premium design and HomeKit integration, but will help you keep tabs on the temperature and other stats around your home all winter long.

Then you’ll want to check out all of the other price cuts in our smart home guide this week.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

