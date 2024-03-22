Amazon Big Spring Sale smart home gear up to 33% off: Air Quality Monitor, plug, more from $20

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on its smart home gear headlined by its current-generation Smart Air Quality Monitor for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 21% or $15 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands on par with our previous mention to match the best price of the year, coming within $6 of the limited Prime Day and Black Friday sale last year. Designed to keep tabs on the air you and your family are breathing in everyday, it tracks particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. It also connects with Echo speakers and/or smart displays as well as Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans, and you can get more details in our launch coverage. Head below for more details and the rest of the Amazon Big Spring Sale smart home offers.

Alongside the rest of the Amazon gear deals you’ll find highlighted below, it is also offering up to 33% off a range of its other smart home gear including its in-house smart outlet and the Amazon Smart Thermostat down at $63.99 shipped. This one is now 20% off the regular $80 price tag and you can get a closer look at it right here.

More Big Spring Sale Amazon tech deals:

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.

Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.

Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.

Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

