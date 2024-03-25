Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 packs Matter and addressable RGB from $50 (Save $20+)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Neon Rope Light 2 for $69.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That drops the 16.4-foot long version down from $100 and to the second-best price we’ve tracked. It’s only the second discount so far period, and comes within $5 of the launch discount that was live for just 2 days after it officially went up for purchase earlier in the month. So if you missed it, now you can save $30 on the all-new smart home upgrade. It also carries over to the shorter 9.8-foot model at $49.99, down from $70 with the on-page coupon.

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 arrives with an even more flexible design than the original, which makes it easier to make whatever fun patterns or shapes you want out of its up to 16.4-foot length. The real star of the show this time, though, is Matter support. It means you can connect the lightstrip to Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant right out of the box without needing an extra hub.

The rest of the upgrades over the original amount mainly to software features that Govee is rolling out in the companion app. There’s a Shape Mapping function that automatically converts whatever unique design you make with the Neon Rope Light 2 into a digital rendition for you to adjust the color and lighting on. You can get the full scoop over in our launch coverage, too.

Govee Neon Rope Light 2 features:

Add a vibrant touch to any room with the Govee Neon Rope Light 2. Shape recognition technology allows for easy customization, while upgraded clips make bending and creating your desired shape easy. Illuminate your space with this versatile and dynamic lighting option.

