Herbs thrive in AeroGarden’s Harvest XL indoor garden system for new $112 low (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit for $112 shipped. Down from $140, this device originally began with a $250 MSRP, which it fell from to the new $140 list price just before the start of 2024. It spent 2023 in a constant state of rising and falling between its old price tag and a $122 low – which it only hit during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the new going rate (55% off its original MSRP) and lands as a new all-time low.

This indoor hydroponic gardening system grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil using a spacious grow deck and water bowl allowing up to six different live plants at once, all able to grow to 18 inches tall. With its full spectrum 25W LED grow light, which includes an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight helping plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil. It even has a touch-sensitive illuminated control panel that reminds you when to add water and plant food. It includes the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod kit for growing Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint.

More AeroGarden hydroponic system discounts:

And why not pair the herbs from your new indoor garden along with a fresh pizza? Check out the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven that is still discounted to $250, and sports a small 17.5-inch by 19-inch by 11-inch size that can reach temperatures between 350 degrees to 700 degrees, cooking up a 12-inch pizza in a matter of minutes. It comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more. You can also head to our Home Goods hub to look through all the current deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more. And be sure to also check out all the Big Spring Sale discounts across Amazon before the savings ends later tonight.

AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Garden features:

INDOOR GARDENING MADE EASY: Enjoy abundant harvests year round with the AeroGarden Harvest XL, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil

ROOM FOR 6 PLANTS: This countertop garden features a spacious grow deck and water bowl so you can grow 6 different live plants at once, all up to 18 inches tall

HIGH-PERFORMANCE GROW LIGHT: The full spectrum 25W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer mimics natural sunlight to help plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil

FEATURES AND BENEFITS: Our indoor garden’s touch-sensitive illuminated control panel reminds you when to add water and plant food, making for a simplified, worry-free gardening experience

WHAT’S INCLUDED: The AeroGarden Harvest XL comes with a 25W LED grow light system, trellis, power adapter, one 3 oz. bottle of liquid plant food, and the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint

