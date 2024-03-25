LEGO’s new Tiny Plants set sees first discount to $40 (Reg. $50), more

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new LEGO Icons Tiny Plants set. The latest addition to the lineup of brick-built botanicals just launched in December, and now it’s on sale! It drops down to $39.99 shipped from the usual $50 price tag to mark a new all-time low at 20% off. The set includes nine different flowers, succulents, and plants – all sitting in adorable little LEGO terracotta pots. There’s a great mix of different designs and sizes for scattering some LEGO around your home or just displaying in one big cluster.

Alongside the LEGO Tiny Plants set above above, the savings today also continue over to six other models in the Botanical Collection. Some of our favorite kits to date from the LEGO Group, these builds have been popular with 9to5Toys readers too over the past few years. Now they’re either marking the best prices of the year or delivering some of the very first chances to save in their own right on some of the more recent additions to the lineup.

As for everything else new from LEGO as of late, March just saw spring start off with a collection of all-new creations. We broke down everything that’s new for the month in our buyers guide, which is packed with coverage of over 50 new sets from Star Wars, Technic, and so many other collections.

More on this LEGO Icons Tiny Plants sets:

Create an elegant, zero-maintenance floral display with this home decor creative building set for adults. This beautifully arranged build and display set is the perfect touch for your home, coffee table, or kitchen decor. The LEGO Icons Tiny Plants (10329) building project features flowers based on arid, tropical and carnivorous species, each nestled in a buildable, terracotta-colored pot. Enjoy time out crafting each of the 9 plants before displaying them in your home or office.

