Official Apple leather AirTag Loops now start from just $5 for a limited time (87% off)

We have seen a number of clearance deals on Apple’s official leather AirTag accessories since it discontinued them in favor of the FineWoven models, but nothing quite as notable as today’s. Over at Woot right now, you can score the official Apple Leather AirTag Loop in saddle brown for just $4.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Be sure to use code APPLEBITE at checkout. Regularly $39 and currently selling for $28 or more at Amazon, this is a massive 87% in savings and the lowest we can find. It is also one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on any official Apple AirTag accessory, leather or otherwise. You can also apply the coupon code above to knock an additional $3 off the already marked down options on other colorways starting from $11.99 Prime shipped and 2-packs down at $21.99 Prime shipped. Head below for more details.

The Apple Leather AirTag Loop on sale here today is made of a specially tanned European leather that “adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop.” It ships with the standard Apple warranty and you never know how much longer these discontinued Apple AirTag accessories will be around for, never mind at a price like this.

Speaking of Apple item locators, we are currently tracking Apple AirTags down at $24 right now with all of the details waiting in our previous deal post.

And for more AirTag mounts, be sure to scope out the latest Elevation Lab magnetic models as well assist new AirTag safety pin mounts with launch deals starting from $10.50.

Apple Leather AirTag Keychain features:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.

The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.

And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.

AirTag sold separately

