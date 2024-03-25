Save 50% on a pair of official Samsung 15W wireless charging pads from $30

Amazon is now taking 50% off a pair of official Samsung chargers. The first of the pair is the 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad at $29.99 shipped. It’s down from $60 and saves you $30 with a return to the all-time low. This is $12 under our previous mention and the first time in months since it has hit this price. This is an official Samsung wireless charging pad that can dish out 15W speeds to your new Galaxy S24 series smartphone. It includes everything you need in the box to start charging, including a USB-C cable and its companion wall adapter.

The next charger up for grabs is the 15W Wireless Charger Duo from Samsung. Via Amazon, it drops down to $39.99 from its usual $80 going rate. This, too, is 50% off and lands at just $10 more than the single device charger above. It’s also at an all-time low. There’s the same 15W Qi pad as found on the model above, just with a secondary spot to top off your Galaxy Buds or any other pair of earbuds with wireless charging tech.

As far as other in-house accessories go, Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 series cases are on sale for the very first time. Pricing across several styles of covers now starts from $26, delivering new all-time lows across the lot. Otherwise, you can shop all of the week’s other best discounts over in our smartphone accessories guide. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Samsung 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad features:

Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 15W of Fast Wireless Charging support. This charger boost is compatible with USB PD and Super Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me-up. The Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad has a built-in cooling system with a fan and charges your phone fast. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it. With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice.

