SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller with iPhone mount sees rare discount to $50 (Save $20)

Amazon now offers the SteelSeries Nimbus+ Bluetooth iPhone Gaming Controller for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer is on sale for the first time in months at $20 off. It’s matching the second-best price to date and is also the lowest since the holiday season last year, when it dropped $5 lower than today’s sale price.

The SteelSeries Nimbus+ arrives with MFi certification to make it the perfect gaming companion to your iPhone or other Apple device. Alongside its typical controller form-factor, you’re looking at 50 hours of battery life, a Lightning port for when it’s time to refuel, and a pair of joysticks. There’s also a bundled smartphone mount that lets you position an iPhone right above the Nimbus+.

There’s also the controller grip design for gaming on the go, and the Backbone One is easily one of our favorite accessories of its kind. The design isn’t quite as ergonomic as the Nimbus+, but that’s actually a big selling point of the Backbone and its more impact build. It can fold out over iPhone 15 or any Android device with a USB-C interface that now drops down to the best price of the year at $80.

SteelSeries Nimbus+ features:

Designed specifically for Apple Gaming, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless iOS Controller elevates your gameplay with a built-in rechargeable 50-hour battery, ergonomic design, responsive triggers and buttons, and clickable joysticks. With official, Apple-licensed wireless connectivity, Nimbus+ works flawlessly with any Apple products—including iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV. Power up Nimbus+ to take your favorite game to the next level or dominate one of the thousands available on the App Store.

