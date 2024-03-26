AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden grows your favorite herbs without soil at just $40

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod for $40 shipped. Usually going for $60 nowadays after falling from its original $110 MSRP a while back, this device saw plenty of highs and lows over the last year, the biggest of which dropped costs to the $35 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate and lands as the Amazon low – the best price we have seen in months. This smaller model of the popular AeroGarden Hydroponic Indoor Garden systems grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil using a spacious grow deck and water bowl allowing up to three different live plants at once, able to grow to 10 inches tall. With its full spectrum 10W LED grow light helps plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil. It includes the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod kit for growing Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint.

More AeroGarden hydroponic system discounts:

And why not pair the herbs from your new indoor garden along with a fresh pizza? Check out the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven that is discounted to $200, and sports a small 17.5-inch by 19-inch by 11-inch size that can reach temperatures between 350 degrees to 700 degrees, cooking up a 12-inch pizza in a matter of minutes. It comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more. You can also head to our Home Goods hub to look through all the current deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AeroGarden Sprout Hydroponic Indoor Garden features:

BRAND NEW DESIGN – Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders

PLANT TO PLATE – up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple

HIGH EFFICIENCY LED LIGHTS – Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (3 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

ALWAYS HOMEGROWN: FRESH. EASY. SAFE. – AeroGarden has been providing fresh, safe food options for over fifteen years and is the market leader for indoor hydroponic growing systems

