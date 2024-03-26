Denon’s PerL Pro ANC earbuds fall to $279 (New low, Reg. $349), more from $159

Amazon currently offers the Denon PerL Pro ANC Earbuds for $279 shipped. Down from $349, today’s offer is a new all-time low. It’s a $70 discount, and, on top of just marking one of the first chances to save, is an extra $14 under our previous mention. That last discount was over a month ago, too. My hands-on review takes a deep dive into why these are my pick for best-sounding earbuds last year.

Denon launched one of its first-ever pairs of true wireless earbuds last year with its new PerL Pro. These buds have so much going for them, from the exceptional ANC and personalized audio to eight hours of playback per charge. The whole experience is largely focused around Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology, which tailors the EQ mixing to your own personal tastes for getting the most out of its Spatial Audio-enabled drivers. The PerL Pro also have one of the more unique designs on the market. There’s a wedged design that offers a comfortable fit in your ear while also ensuring that they can block out audio even without activating the ANC tech.

There’s also the more affordable Denon PerL earbuds. These are also on sale for those who don’t need the adaptive ANC tech found on the pro version, these will still offer the personalized playback noted above. Battery life also isn’t quite as good on the standard PerL buds, either. But those concessions mean that you can drop the price to $159 at Amazon. That’s $40 off the usual $199 price tag and a new all-time low. This is one of the first discounts and is cents under our previous mention from the very beginning of the year.

Denon PerL Pro features:

The Denon PerL Pro True Wireless Earbuds are powered by Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology and combines lossless and spatial audio technologies to deliver an unrivaled listening experience. Fully customize with Denon Headphones app. Savor premium Bluetooth audio with CD-quality uncompressed sound clarity from Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology and feel like you are in the middle of your audio content with spatial audio from Dirac Virtuo

