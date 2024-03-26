DJI Mini 4 Pro drones start from $609 with rare in-house refurb deals (Orig. $759+)

DJI is now offering a rare chance to score an in-house refurbished DJI Mini 4 Pro Quadcopter starting at $609 shipped. That includes the DJI RC N2 remote and drops from the usual $759 price tag you’d pay over at retailers like Amazon – at least for a new condition model, that is. Today’s offer is one of the only chances to save period since launching last fall and is the best value to date at $150 off. You can step up to a bundle with the screen-based DJI RC 2 remote at $769, down from $959.

DJI’s new Mini 4 Pro is the company’s latest sub-250-gram folding quadcopter. It packs the company’s first omnidirectional obstacle avoidance tech and O4 video transmission features. There’s a maximum 45-minute flight time and 18Km range. The drone comes equipped with some of the most capable aerial photography capabilities of any model this size, sporting a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with support for 4K/60FPS recording and HDR and 10-bit D-log color – not to mention a rotating setup that can capture true vertical video, too. We break down everything that’s new over in our launch coverage at DroneDJ.

Today’s deals include the full DJI warranty that you’d get with any of its new condition gear. It “entitles you to a replacement or a refund in the event of a major failure, and compensation for other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage.”

DJI Mini 4 Pro Quadcopter features:

Travel light and skip registration for a user-friendly, easy-to-carry experience on all your journeys. Enjoy the fun of flying without the tedious application process and waiting time. With precise detection capabilities in all directions, you can fly with confidence, knowing that the drone will better detect obstacles. Worry less about collisions when flying, even first-time users! Experience extended battery life for uninterrupted, longer flights. Say goodbye to battery anxiety, let nothing hold you back as you explore vast landscapes.

