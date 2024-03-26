Nutritious homemade beverages await with a new low on Ninja’s NeverClog Juicer at $100

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the latest Ninja JC151 NeverClog Cold Press Juicer at $99.99 shipped. This model made its debut at this time last year to upgrade your at-home juicing capabilities at $130 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts our previous mention and the holiday offer last year by $10 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Offering up a few upgrades and a modernized design over the currently sold out previous-generation iteration, the enhancements are centered around an even more reliable NeverClog filter and a setup that “is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers.” All of this joins Ninja’s Total Pulp Control action for “customized juice with two interchangeable pulp filters: Less Pulp and Lots of Pulp” as well as a pair of one-touch programs: start/stop and reverse. Hit the jump for more details and some hangover spring sales on additional Ninja kitchen upgrades. 

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer features:

Powers through tough ingredients for powerful, non-stop juicing. Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with two interchangeable pulp filters: Less Pulp and Lots of Pulp. With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers. Anti-drip lever keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste. Simple assembly makes for no-hassle setup and cleaning.

