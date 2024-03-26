Amazon is discounting tons of new LEGO Marvel sets today, dropping prices for the very first time across an assortment of new 2024 kits and more. Shipping is free in orders over $25. While we have everything listed below, a favorite has the new LEGO Spider-Man vs. Sandman set, kicking things off at $30.39. Thatâ€™s 20% off the usual $38 price tag and a new all-time low â€“ as youâ€™d expect from the first and only discount since launching in January. It stacks up to 347 pieces and is an expansion to the original No Way Home set (you can buy right here). Even if you donâ€™t have the other kit, this one still assembles a buildable Sandman alongside Electro and the Lizard, plus Spider-Man and some scaffolding.

Another highlight from the sale has Amazon now offering theÂ LEGO Marvel Avengers Quinjet forÂ $79.99. Todayâ€™s offer amounts to $20 off the usual $100 price tag and is a new all-time low. Itâ€™s $5 under our previous mention, too. This 795-piece Marvel set is focused around the original Avengers and includes five fitting minifigures. The main and only build is the Quinjet itself, which does come paired with a display stand so that you can put it up on display. It measures 13.5 inches long with a matching wingspan and also has a detailed interior.

LEGO Marvel mechs:

Other LEGO Marvel sets:

As for everything else new from LEGO as of late, March just saw spring start off with a collection of all-new creations. We broke down everything thatâ€™s new for the month inÂ our buyers guide, which is packed with coverage of over 50 new sets from Star Wars, Technic, and so many other collections.

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Sandman set features:

If youâ€™re looking for trending gifts for young Super Heroes, LEGO Marvel Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle (76280) is an action packed building toy set that any Marvel movie lover is sure to want. Recreating the battle scene from Marvel Studiosâ€™ Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes a great gift for kids ages 10 and up. The multifaceted, buildable LEGO Marvel set includes a Spider-Man figure and 3 villains: Sandman, Electro and Lizard (this is the first LEGO Marvel kit to feature the Lizard minifigure).

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and giveÂ our LEGO account over on X (Twitter)Â a follow, as well as ourÂ Threads,Â Mastodon,Â BlueSky,Â Instagram, andÂ TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmarkÂ our guide right hereÂ or sign up forÂ our newsletter. You can also supportÂ 9to5ToysÂ by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for theÂ LEGO Shop,Â Amazon, andÂ Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!