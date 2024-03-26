Razer’s hands-free clip-on wireless Seiren BT mic for content creators back at $80 (20% off)

While it’s hard to side-step the impressive new V3 Chroma model from the brand, if you’re looking for a clip-on variant, Amazon is now offering the Razer Seiren BT Bluetooth microphone for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 20% discount and the lowest we can find. Still fetching full price from Razer, today’s offer is matching the last deal price and our previous mention. Ideal for mobile content-creation, this is a clip-on microphone that wirelessly connects to your mobile devices for streaming, vlogging, or otherwise – it allows you to “ditch having your phone close as an audio input device and free it up for more creative shots on a camera arm.” It includes a pair of windsocks for indoor and outdoor recording as well as Razer’s noise suppression tech to “block out noise like strong winds or noisy crowds.” More details below.

If you are in the market for a desktop USB variant and are looking to side step the $130 price tag on the new V3 Chroma model, Razer’s previous-generation Seiren Mini USB Condenser Mic is now the most affordable point of entry into its battlestation-ready mic solutions at $38 shipped on Amazon.

Having said all of that, you should at least give the latest Razer mic a quick look. The entire top third of the mic capsule is wrapped in customizable and reactive Chroma RGB lighting you can customize. Our hands-on review will give you a full breakdown of what to expect and it is waiting for you right here.

On the higher-end XLR side fo things, rare and limited-time deals on Universal Audio microphones from $249 ($50 off) are still alive and well.

Razer Seiren BT features:

Omnidirectional Microphone: Captures voice clearly from any direction offering flexibility especially on-the-go, no need to constantly hold the mic in one position

Powerful Noise Suppression: Enable enhanced indoor/outdoor noise suppression to block out noise like strong winds or noisy crowds

Wireless Clip-On Design: Ideal for mobile content creation and the perfect companion for streaming and vlogging – ditch having your phone close as an audio input device and free it up for more creative shots on a camera arm

Seamless Vlogging: Instead of being limited to recording at a desk, the wireless mic allows you to freely move about so you can create more naturally-flowing content that requires less editing and set up

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!