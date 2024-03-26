Land a VIZIO 65-inch 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 down at just $348 shipped today

Walmart is now offering the VIZIO 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV down at just $348 shipped. This display typically fetches closer to $528 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. While VIZIO might have taken second seat to other affordable brands like TCL and Hisense over the last year or so, it makes solid TVs that, in my experience, keep on running for years to come. And even though this might not be the highest-end option out there, it is also one of the more affordable 65-inch models you’ll find right now from a brand with a reputation like VIZIO. Head below for more details.

The V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV on sale here today delivers 4K resolutions alongside full array backlighting and Dolby Vision HDR as well as an IQ Active processor that “brings astonishing detail and vibrancy to your viewing experience.” The V-Gaming Engine helps with input lag and sits alongside AMD FreeSync and HDMI 2.1. The direct access to your streaming services is joined by Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting (Chromecast as well) while DTS Virtual X delivers virtual surround sound audio from the TV’s built-in speakers.

If you would prefer to go with one of Amazon’s in-house smart TVs, we are still tracking hangover spring deals across the entire lineup. Including both the higher-end OMNI QLED models and the entry-level 2-Series variants, pricing starts from $120 shipped and all of the details are right here.

VIZIO V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV features:

VIZIO redefines value with the V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. Escape into awesome entertainment with epic 4K picture quality, full array backlighting and Dolby Vision HDR. The next-gen speed and power of the IQ Active processor brings astonishing detail and vibrancy to your viewing experience. Take your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine for the lowest input lag and Auto Game Mode. VIZIO’s award-winning SmartCast platform delivers the best selection of apps from top-tier streaming services, support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, hundreds of free streaming channels, and VIZIO’s all-new Voice Remote. V-series is everything you need and more in a Smart TV, delivering a standout experience at an unmatched price.

