Amazon Big Spring Sale smart Fire TV deals: 2-Series from $120, 55-inch QLED $420, more

As part of its Big Spring Sale event and its new Fire TV streaming device sale, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops its latest smart Fire TV displays. You’ll find the 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV down at $419.99 shipped. This model debuted at $600 almost exactly a year ago and is now 30% or $180 off the MSRP. We have seen this one bouncing between $430 and full price for several months now, but it is now undercutting the most readily available Black Friday offer from last year to land at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Just be sure to head below for more details and some price drops on other sizes and the rest of the Fire TV lineup.

The Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, as the name suggests, is centered around Amazon’s Fire TV platform with direct access to your Netflix, Disney+, and more accounts. It delivers the highest-end specs in Amazon’s current TV lineup with a QLED panel with full array local dimming, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and hands-free voice control via the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. You’ll find an HDMI 2.1 port with eARC around back as well as USB ports and Ethernet action.

Be sure to dive into our Amazon Big Spring Sale event hub to find all of the best deals going live for the March deal season, and check out the latest Amazon gear offers below:

Amazon Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 48 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

