VOLTME’s Mini 20,000mAh portable USB charger falls to new all-time low of $17 (Reg. $40)

The official VOLTME Amazon storefront is offering its Mini 20,000mAh Portable USB Charger for $17.39 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon and the 10% off coupon as well. Normally going for $40, it has seen few discounts over the year, with the lowest among them dropping to $30 during early Black Friday sales and then further to $27 during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 57% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $10 and landing as a new all-time low.

This portable charger arrives with a 20,000mAh capacity and can handle charging two of your devices at once with a 22.5W output. Sporting a USB-A port and a USB-C port, this device can charge your iPhone 15 Pro Max 1.5 times, AirPods Pro 13.6 times, or even give 5 charges to your iPad mini 5. It is widely compatible with most devices including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy series phones, iPads, AirPods, and other smart devices.

Amazon is also offering the UGREEN Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank for $54, down from $80. It has a 20,000mAh capacity and features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W. For example, it’s able to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to a 42% battery in just 30 minutes, while an iPhone 15 can reach a 60% battery charge in the same timeframe.

And if you tend to need plenty of charging solutions at your desk for all your devices, check out our past coverage of the Baseus 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station that has a fast-charging 35W output total for each of its 10 ports: six ACs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs – all of them covered by its wide array of protection designs. If you’re in the market for a power bank with a bigger capacity, check out the Baseus 140W 6-port Laptop Power Bank Station that offers a 48,000mAh capacity and six ports. While it’s no longer sitting at the all-time low, it is discounted to the third-lowest price we have seen.

VOLTME Mini 20000mAh USB-C Portable Charger features:

【22.5W Fast Charging】With the upgraded 22.5W output plus the most advanced PD3.0 & QC4.0 fast-charge technologies, VOLTME 22.5W portable charger power pank can incredibly fast charging your Phone from 0 to 58% in 30mins, 2X faster than traditional 2.4A chargers.

【Power of Days】The slim but powerful VOLTME 20000mAh portable phone charger can provide iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1.5 charges, Samsung Galaxy S23 with 1.6 charges, AirPods Pro with 13.6 charges and iPad mini 5 with 5 charges.

【Charge Two at Once】VOLTME Portable Charger with one USB-C port and one USB-A ports built-in, it can juice up TWO devices simultaneously. Dual-port design allows you to share portable power with families and friends.

【Vast Compatibility】VOLTME portable cell phone charger is widely compatible with all mobile phones, such as iPhone 14/13/12/11/XR/8/7/6, iPad, Samsung Galaxy series, and other smart devices.

【What You Get】1*VOLTME Portable Power Bank (20,000mAh), 1* 1ft USB-C to USB-C cable (20V/3A),1*User manual. Dimensions: 6.22 x 2.91 x 0.75 inches; Weight: 11.56 oz.If you have any product problems with this magnetic power bank, please feel free to contact us, and we’ll solve it for you promptly – even if the return window is closed.

