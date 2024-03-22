Baseus’ regularly $170 6-port 48,000mAh portable USB-C power station now $66

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its Baseus 140W 6-port Laptop Power Bank Station for $65.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon and using the promo code ACOMO852 at checkout for an additional 20% off. Down from its usual $170, this device started off at a $220 MSRP upon its release in August, with three discounts in 2023 that ultimately brought its list price down to the current $170. With the arrival of the new year we’ve already seen it drop further once before, ultimately dropping to a $74 all-time low just last month. Today’s deal comes in to take things another step down as a massive 61% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $9 and landing as a new all-time low.

This power bank station has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity that is more tailored for personal use rather than keeping your campsite energized. It sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to store inside your bag or carry along with you thanks to the included carrying case with an over-shoulder strap. It features bidirectional 140W charging that refills its own battery in just 1.5 hours while juicing up your MacBook Pro 2 or an iPhone 14 up to nine times. It has an LCD display that keeps you informed on power levels and charging statuses as well as six ports to cover all your device charging needs: two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one DC.

If you’re looking for a bigger power station with far more capacity for your outdoor explorations, this is a great time thanks to the many sales still going on. Amazon has launched a Big Spring Sale through March 25, with multiple brands seeing discounts as a result. You’ll find ALLPOWERS power stations, solar panels, and bundles up to 45% off, with EcoFlow also seeing the same discounted rate on its devices too. Next, Jackery devices are up to 41% off, with bundles seeing the highest amount of deals. Then there’s also the discounts on a small selection of Goal Zero’s devices as well. You can check out all of the best deals in our Big Spring Sale hub, which we’ll be updating all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Baseus 140W Portable Laptop Power Bank Station features:

Bidirectional Ultra Fast Charging: Baseus laptop power bank features a bidirectional 140W PD3.1 USB-C port charging, can be quickly full recharged in just 1.5 hours.

48,000mAh Larger Capacity: Baseus portable power station equipped with massive 153.6Wh/48,000mAh LiFePO4 battery capacity, juice up a Macbook Pro 2 times or an iPhone 14 almost 9 times.

Compact & Portable: Weighing in at just 4.5 lbs, and with its included carrying case, this power bank is lightweight and convenient to carry, perfect for outdoor camping or travel.

Universal Compatibility: Equipped with 2*AC Outlets, 2*USB C ports, 1*USB port, and 1*DC port, the Baseus portable laptop charger is compatible with laptops, phones, tablets, switch, drones, cameras, lamps, and even CPAP.

Safe & Smart Digital Display: Thanks to its intelligent digital circuit that monitors the circuit at a rate of 1.72 million times per day, this small generator is more efficient and safer than ever; it’s easy-to-read LCD display screen helps you to aware the power delivery and charging status at anytime.

