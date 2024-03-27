Google Pixel 7a is now even more affordable with this $125 discount to $374

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 7a for $374 shipped. This discounts the unlocked 128GB model from its usual $499 price tag and matches the all-time low. Today’s offer is the best in months and one of the first times it has dropped this low. This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

With that $125 in savings, might we suggest picking up a case for your new handset? Spigen makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5, and like clockwork the brand is back with a series of new releases to complement the Pixel 7a. They’re some of the more robust offerings on the market, wrapping your handset in some slim protection or just showing off the look of your device with a clear design that still defends a bit against scratches and the like. Go check out the new collection over on Spigen’s Amazon storefront.

If you’re looking for Google’s latest and greatest, we’re also tracking some price cuts on the latest Pixel 8 smartphones. The smaller of the two now starts at $499 to go alongside it’s larger Pixel 8 Pro counterpart at $749. Both of these are new all-time lows, too.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!