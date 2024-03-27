HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus x360 with folding 14-inch screen now $459 (Save $240)

Best Buy now offers the HP 14-inch Chromebook Plus x360 for $459 shipped. This is $240 off the usual $699 price tag and the first discount of the year. It’s the second-best to date, too, and has only been beaten by the previous Black Friday mention. This HP Chromebook comes centered around a 14-inch 1080p screen with an Intel Core i3 chip under the hood. There’s 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as Intel graphics and over 13 hours of battery life. Head below for more.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for a more capable Chrome OS machine, we’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the HP above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $469. It’s down from $649, and while you won’t find the Chromebook Plus features, there’s still $180 in savings alongside its added gaming prowess. The savings also carry over to HP’s 14-inch Chromebook, which is the best value around at $139.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 features:

It’s not your little brother’s Chromebook. The new HP Chromebook x360 14-inch is ready for anything you throw at it, with all the specs for serious productivity. It’s the Chrome OS you know, with an elevated level of power in a thin and light, premium design. Intuitive touchscreen technology lets you control your PC right from the screen. And transform your content with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 178-degree wide-viewing angles.

