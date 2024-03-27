LEGO’s upcoming Collectible Minifigure Series 26 includes 12 space-themed minifigs

2024 is the year of Space for the LEGO Group, and it’s newest Collectible Minifigure Series is following the trend. Launching in May, the new CMF Series 26 figures will assemble 12 delightful characters that are all out of this world. There’s the return of Ice Planet, M:Tron, and so much more.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

A new assortment of LEGO Collectible Minifigures are here! Well, soon enough they will be. The new Series 26 lineup won’t be debuting until May 1, but ahead of time we can actually show off what the whole collection looks like. Today’s reveal comes months after we shared a first, yet blurry look at the characters included in the newest pack of blind bag figures.

Just as with most other releases, the LEGO Collectible Minifigure Series 26 lineup will consist of 12 characters. There’s a really fun mix of throwback references to old LEGO themes like M:Tron, Blacktron, and Ice Planet, as well as some fun new takes on spacey minifigs, astronauts, and aliens.

Here’s the full list of LEGO Collectible Minifigure Series 26 figures:

Modern Astronaut

Robot Human Suit for Tiny Aliens

Grey Alien Tourist

Retro Spacewoman

M-Tron Redux

Space Nurse with Pink Space Baby

Alien in UFO Costume

Ice Planet Redux with Space Penguin

Classic Space Robot

Alien Insectoid

Orion

Mutated Blacktron

Each of the characters will be included in the usual bling bag format. LEGO has switched over to using cardboard boxes, but the principle is still the same – you aren’t sure exactly what character you’re getting when you buy one of the LEGO Collectible Minifigure Series 26 packs. They sell for $4.99 each, which is the usual price tag.

Today’s reveal comes just after we were able to report on the upcoming LEGO Dungeons and Dragons Collectible Minifigure Series which won’t launch until September.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!