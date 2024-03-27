Save $50 on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell at $130

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $129.99 shipped. This drops from $180 in order to save you $50. It’s an extra $20 under the last discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale back at the very beginning of the year. During that limited-time January sale it was $10 less. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below, or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. This is a great way to upgrade your front door with some added protection to keep tabs on all of those upcoming package deliveries through 2024.

If you want something that’s not just for the front door, you can also save on the Nest Cam Indoor at $70. It’s down to the best price of the year at $30 off with all of the same Google Assistant chops as its front point counterpart. There’s also the latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $130 if you want something to install in the backyard.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

