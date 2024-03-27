Save $50 on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell at $130

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeGoogle
Reg. $180 $130

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $129.99 shipped. This drops from $180 in order to save you $50. It’s an extra $20 under the last discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale back at the very beginning of the year. During that limited-time January sale it was $10 less. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below, or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. This is a great way to upgrade your front door with some added protection to keep tabs on all of those upcoming package deliveries through 2024.

If you want something that’s not just for the front door, you can also save on the Nest Cam Indoor at $70. It’s down to the best price of the year at $30 off with all of the same Google Assistant chops as its front point counterpart. There’s also the latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $130 if you want something to install in the backyard.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Google

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Android game and app deals: NABOKI, HOOK 2, Up Left Out...
Recover from workouts with a $200 discount on the Thera...
LifeStraw’s latest adventure-ready water filter h...
Sony’s popular a6400 mirrorless camera sees $150 ...
Journey 20% off sitewide for Easter: MagSafe chargers, ...
Score this regularly $50 65W Baseus 6-in-1 Charging sta...
Meet Venture! The newest Overwatch 2 DPS launching in A...
New all-time low knocks TCL’s regularly $800 75-i...
Load more...
Show More Comments