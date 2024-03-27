Sony’s Bluetooth turntable is the perfect option for getting started with vinyl at $198

Amazon now offers the Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable with Bluetooth for $198 shipped. This is down from its usual $248 price tag and marks the first chance to save this year at $50 off. We last saw it drop over Black Friday, where it clocked in at $20 under today’s offer. It’s also one of the first times it has ever dropped down to this second-best price.

This belt drive turntable from Sony is a great starter option for finally starting to listen to vinyl. It comes with Bluetooth support so you can connect it to your favorite speaker or headphones wirelessly. There are also some wired options, too. The PS-LX310BT features an aluminum build as well as a one-step auto play system for simply hitting play and enjoying your favorite records.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable entry into the world of vinyl, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK is one of the best entry-level turntables on the market. The biggest difference is that this model ditches the Bluetooth support found above in favor of wired-only connections with a $150 price tag. I’ve personally been listening on one of these for the past few months as I slowly get more into the hobby, and have found it to be a perfect solution for those who aren’t ready to commit to something a bit more expensive.

Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable features:

Enjoy timeless vinyl in modern quality with this Sony wireless turntable. Bluetooth connectivity pushes high-quality audio to wireless speakers and headphones, while a built-in phono audio output ensures wired devices can be connected as well. A minimalist design simplifies use of this Sony wireless turntable to a single button press, and two operating speeds allow for customizable playback.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!