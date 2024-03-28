Save a ton on these affordable Govee smart strip light sets: 100-feet for just $11, more

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering some deep deals on its smart strip lights. While these sets aren’t the latest and greatest in the lineup, they do provide both white and multi-color smartphone-controlled illumination strips at seriously low prices. Today’s best deals work out as follows after clipping the on-page coupons: 65.5-feet for $9.99, 100-feet for $10.99, or 130-feet for $14.99. All of which ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at some of the lowest prices anywhere on smart strip lights from a brand we feature on a regular basis and among the best we have tracked on these sets. There’s as much as 50% in savings to be had here as well. The details are down below.

These Govee LED Strip Lights are an affordable way to add some vibes to your space, be it under shelves and desks, along the floor, or anywhere else for that matter. You’ll find the expected app control here so you can customize the timers, millions of different colors, access the preset scene modes, and engage music synching action. You can even group multiple strips “so they turn on in union like the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. One-click to achieve the whole house illuminating.”

For folks looking for something brand new from the brand, head straight over to our coverage of Govee’s new smart Neon Rope Light. This set delivers an even more high-tech experience alongside a flexible rope-style design you can bend and shape into just about any form you want. All of the details on this set are ready and waiting in our launch coverage right here.

Govee LED Strip Light features:

100ft Extra Long Lighting: These LED strip lights for room are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, ceilings, and home decorations.

Featured App Control: The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management of the LED lighting strips within a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection range, including music modes, scene modes, timers, suitable for Easter decorations.

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music, suitable for Easter decor. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms or calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

Multiple Scene Options: The light strip has 64 scene modes to create a festive atmosphere that matches your mood or activity. 4 categories: Nature, Festival, Life, Emotion let you choose stunning backgrounds according to your emotion or purpose.

